ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand beat India: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 10:26 pm

Virat Kohli scored a 17-ball nine for Team India

New Zealand beat India in a crucial Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Sent into bat, the Kiwis restricted India to just 110/7 in 20 overs. Only, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja managed to get past the 20-run mark. In reply, New Zealand won the match comfortably by eight wickets. Here's more.

IND vs NZ

How did the match pan out?

India were off to a poor start and never quite got going. The batters were left frustrated by the channels in which New Zealand bowlers bowled. The big shots found the fielders as India lost wickets at regular intervals. Trent Boult (3/20) bowled an exceptional spell. In response, NZ lost Martin Guptill (20) before Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson batted beautifully.

Team India

Unwanted numbers for Team India

As per statistician Umang Pabari, the 110/7 is the lowest total managed by India while batting first in a T20 World Cup match. In between India's innings, the batters managed a boundary after 70 deliveries (5.1 overs to 16.6 overs). Notably, Team India failed to hit a boundary in the middle overs against the Kiwis.

Numbers

NZ spinners dominate the show

NZ spinners Santner and Sodhi were exceptional. Santner gave away 15 from his four overs. Sodhi conceded 17, taking two valuable scalps in the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two spinners bowled six overs between them in the middle overs (7-15) and conceded just 25 runs (two wickets).

Duo

Sodhi and Boult shine for New Zealand

Sodhi has now raced to 77 T20I wickets, equaling the tally of Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan. The right-arm spinner also dismissed Kohli for the third time in T20Is, becoming the first to do so. Playing his 36th T20I, Kiwi pacer Boult raced to 50 wickets in the format. He became the fifth New Zealand bowler to claim this feat.

Do you know?

Unique record for Sodhi and Guptill

As per Opta, the duo of Sodhi and Guptill became the most successful bowler/fielder combinations for New Zealand in men's T20Is with the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket.

T20 WC

T20 WC: NZ maintain 100% record versus Team India

This was the 17th meeting between the two sides in T20Is. New Zealand have now taken a 9-8 advantage over India. New Zealand have a 100% record versus India in the ICC T20 World Cup. They have beaten India for the third time in the global event (2007, 2016, and 2021).

Information

Mitchell and Williamson share this partnership record

Mitchell slammed a 35-ball 49, He hit four fours and three sixes. Mitchell also surpassed the 200-run mark in T20Is (224). He shared a valiant 72-run stand alongside skipper Kane Williamson. This is now the second-highest partnership for NZ versus India for the second wicket.

Information

Bumrah gets past 60 T20I scalps

Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) became just the second Indian bowler to take 60-plus wickets in T20Is (61) after Yuzvendra Chahal, who has claimed 63 scalps.