ICC T20 World Cup: India post 110/7 versus New Zealand

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 09:09 pm

New Zealand have been all over India in Dubai

Team India has set New Zealand a target of 111 in the 16th Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Sunday. India were off to a poor start and the batters never really got going. Indian batters went for the big shots and were caught out. Here we present the mid-innings report.

PP overs

India lose two wickets for 35 runs in the powerplay

Trent Boult bowled a brilliant first over as India started cautiously. In the third over, Ishan Kishan's flick shot found the fielder at deep backward square leg. Boult struck and should have had Rohit Sharma of the next ball, but he was dropped by Adam Milne. India had a good fifth over, piling up 15 runs before KL Rahul was holed out.

Middle overs

India fail to get going in the middle overs

New Zealand kept the pressure on in the middle overs (7-15). In the eighth over, Rohit mistimed his shot and was caught of Ish Sodhi's ball (14). India were struggling to get the desired runs and Sodhi dismissed Virat Kohli next, who made just nine from 17 balls. Rishabh Pant struggled as well. India could only muster 38 runs and lost three scalps.

Bowling

Kiwi bowlers deliver the goods

The Kiwi bowlers were intelligent and smart. They bowled in the right channels and made the Indian batters to make mistakes. Credit should go to Adam Milne, who conceded 15 from his first over, and then came back strongly to apply pressure and claim a wicket as well. Ish Sodhi was terrific and claimed the two biggest wickets. Mitchell Santner didn't give away anything.

Information

Indian batters struggle to get going

India's batters were cranked for space and even the big shots failed to provide comfort. There were not many boundaries too as India also found it hard to rotate the strike comfortably. India are in a spot of bother and NZ have the advantage here.