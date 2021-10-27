T20 WC: Bangladesh draft Rubel Hossain as replacement for Saifuddin

Rubel Hossain replaces injured Mohammad Saifuddin

In a major blow to Bangladesh, fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup due to back pain. Senior fast bowler Rubel Hossain has replaced the 24-year-old in the 15-man-squad. A team official informed that Saifuddin complained of pain on the left side of his back following the game against Sri Lanka. Here are further details.

Quote

BCB's media manager informed about the development

"We will understand the gravity of his injury after he returns back to Bangladesh but since he cannot make a comeback in the tournament we opted for a replacement," Rabeed Imam, senior manager media and communications of Bangladesh Cricket Board, told Cricbuzz.

Saifuddin

The back issues of Saifuddin

Saifuddin dealt with back issues at the 2019 World Cup too. He took cortisone injections to play at that time. However, the youngster drew criticism upon missing a few matches. Despite carrying the injury, Saifuddin finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh with 13 wickets. He recently returned figures of 1/38 in Bangladesh's first Super 12 game against Sri Lanka.

Rubel

Rubel Hossain in international cricket

Saifuddin's replacement, Rubel, is a seasoned campaigner. He has scalped 28 wickets from as many T20Is at an average of 32.57. The tally includes best figures of 3/31. Besides, Rubel also owns 129 wickets in ODI cricket. He was initially picked a reserve player for the T20 World Cup by the Bangladesh selectors. It remains to be seen if he gets into the XI.

Do you know?

Hossain holds this special record

Hossain has dismissed a single batter the joint-most times in T20Is. The Bangladesh seamer has removed Suresh Raina four times (includes a duck). Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed share this record (dismissed Colin de Grandhomme four times).

Bangladesh

Bangladesh lost their Super 12 opener to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh advanced to the Super 12 after beating Oman and Papua New Guinea. However, they had earlier lost to Scotland. Bangladesh started their Super 12 campaign poorly, having lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets. They will have to beat England on Wednesday in order to stay alive in the tournament. Australia, South Africa, and West Indies are their other opponents.