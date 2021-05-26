Australia, New Zealand to play five T20Is each in Bangladesh

Australia and New Zealand will tour Bangladesh for five T20Is each

Australia are set to tour Bangladesh to compete in a five-match T20I series, later this year. It is understood that New Zealand will also visit the nation to play five T20Is against the hosts. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) informed about the same on Tuesday. Notably, the two T20I series will be played as a lead-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Details

The change in itinerary

As per the original schedule, New Zealand were scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series. However, the Australians are now set to arrive first, after the conclusion of their tour of the West Indies. The Kiwis will tour thereafter. Bangladesh could also host England for three ODIs and as many T20Is, however, the details are yet to be chalked out.

Preparation

Bangladesh want to be prepared for the T20 WC

The BCB cricket operation chairman, Akram Khan, asserted that Bangladesh want to leave no stone unturned ahead of the T20 World Cup. "As you may have known, Australia have agreed to increase their T20I series from three to five matches. It will be held over eight or nine days. We are trying to be well prepared for the World Cup T20," he said.

Schedule

The Dhaka Premier League could begin on May 31

Akram added that the side won't be engaged in any international assignment in the June window after the postponement of Asia Cup. Instead, the Dhaka Premier League could begin on May 31. "We have a packed scheduled. We will have club cricket after the SL series. We will go to Zimbabwe, and afterwards we have Australia and New Zealand coming up," Akram stated.

Series

Bangladesh's T20I record against Australia and New Zealand

Bangladesh haven't ever hosted both Australia and New Zealand for a bilateral T20I series of more than one match. Australia defeated Bangladesh at the 2014 World T20, while New Zealand beat them in a one-off T20I in 2013/14. Interestingly, Bangladesh have lost as many as 10 T20Is to the Kiwis without winning once. Meanwhile, Australia have beaten them in four T20Is so far.