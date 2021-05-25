Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in second ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 09:27 pm

Bangladesh cricketers celebrate the fall of a wicket against Sri Lanka in the second ODI

After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka by 33 runs, the Bangladesh cricket team won the second match in Dhaka in a convincing fashion. The Tigers rode on Mushfiqur Rahim's sublime century to post 246 in 48.1 overs. In reply, the visitors were 53/1 at one stage before faltering with the bat in a rain-hit match. We present the list of records broken.

BANvSL

Bangladesh ride on Mushfiqur's knock to tame Sri Lanka

Bangladesh lost skipper Tamim Iqbal early on and then were reduced to 49/3 and 74/4. Mushfiqur provided the cushion for the hosts, adding 87 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Mahmudullah (41). Mushfiqur's 127-ball 125 was the difference in the end as Bangladesh got past 240. In reply, Sri Lanka gave a poor account of themselves with the bat to surrender the tie.

Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur slams these records with a fine century

Mushfiqur brought up his eighth career century and all of them have come while batting at number four. He has raced to 6,553 career ODI runs at an average of 37.23. The senior cricketer has also surpassed the 900-run mark against Sri Lanka in ODIs (992). He became the first Bangladesh batsman to achieve this mark. This was his second ODI century against Lanka.

Duo

Shakib scores 11th ODI duck, Mahmudullah scripts this feat

Shakib Al Hasan scored a three-ball duck. This was the all-rounder's 11th ODI duck and a third against Sri Lanka. Mahmudullah has gone past 500 runs in ODIs against Sri Lanka. He now has 524 runs in 29 ODIs at 22.78. He became the fourth Bangladesh batsman to achieve this mark.

ODI cricket

Shakib becomes joint-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh

Shakib (2/38) is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODI cricket. He has raced to 269 scalps, equaling the tally of former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. The left-arm spinner has also equaled the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Abdul Razzak, and James Anderson in terms of ODI wickets. Shakib now has 18 wickets against the Lankans.