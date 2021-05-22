Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 22, 2021, 06:53 pm

Bangladesh will hope to perform well in the 3-match ODI series

Bangladesh host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, starting May 23. The Tigers have to show their mettle after some poor performances across formats of late. The Sri Lankan outfit led by Kusal Perera will be keen to show their strength. There are several players who can up the ante in this series. We look at the records that can be scripted.

Tamim

Tamim Iqbal can achieve these feats

Bangladesh cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal has notched 7,452 career ODI runs at 36.89. The senior batsman is 48 shy of becoming the first Bangladesh cricketer with 7,500 ODI runs. Tamim can also get past the likes of Arjuna Ranatunga (7,456), Shoaib Malik (7,534), and Steve Waugh (7,569) in terms of career ODI runs. Tamim can get to 100 ODI sixes (94).

Shakib

Shakib can achieve these numbers with the bat

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has scored 6,436 runs in ODIs at 38.08. He can get past Allan Border in terms of runs (6,524). The southpaw needs 18 fours to register a tally of 600. He can become only the second Bangladesh batsman to hit 600-plus fours in ODIs. Eight sixes in the series can see him reach a milestone of 50.

Wickets

Shakib set to become Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Shakib (266) can become Bangladesh's most successful bowler in ODIs by surpassing Mashrafe Mortaza (269). Five wickets in the series can get him past Mortaza's overall tally of 270 (also for Asia). Meanwhile, the left-arm spinner is also set to get past the likes of Harbhajan Singh, James Anderson, and Abdul Razzak (269 each) in terms of ODI scalps.

Sri Lanka

Perera and Gunathalika could achieve these feats with the bat

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera has slammed 2,825 runs at 31.04. He is 175 runs short of amassing a tally of 3,000 in ODIs. Kusal could become the 17th Sri Lankan batsman to achieve this mark. Danusha Gunathalika (1,436) can get to 1,500 ODI runs.