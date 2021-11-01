T20 World Cup, England overcome Sri Lanka: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 11:13 pm

England claim their fourth consecutive win in the 2021 T20 World Cup

England beat Sri Lanka in their fourth Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah. They successfully defended 163 to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament. Jos Buttler laid the foundation of their win with an incredible century, first of this year's T20 World Cup. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Chris Jordan impressed with astonishing spells.

How did the match pan out?

England had a patchy start after Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka elected to field. They were reduced to 35/3 in the powerplay. However, Jos Buttler and skipper Eoin Morgan shared a century stand thereafter. An astonishing century by the former powered England to 163/4. Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets at regular intervals were bundled out for 137 eventually.

First T20I century for Buttler

Buttler rebuilt England's innings after they were tottering in the powerplay. He was vigilant initially but accelerated as the innings progressed. The right-handed batter completed his maiden T20I century by smashing a six on the final ball of the innings. He slammed the second century by an English player in the T20 World Cup. Alex Hales was the first (116* v SL, 2016).

First ton of this year's T20 World Cup

Buttler smashed the first ton of this year's T20 World Cup. He now has the highest individual score (101*) in the ongoing tournament. He is followed by Charith Asalanka, who scored 80* against Bangladesh. Buttler smashed 6 fours and as many sixes against Sri Lanka.

Second England batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs

Buttler reached another significant landmark in the match. He became the second England batter after Eoin Morgan to complete 2,000 runs in T20Is. However, the former is the fastest from England to do so in terms of innings (78). Morgan scored his 2,000th run in his 84th T20I innings. Buttler now has 2,085 runs from 86 matches at an average of 34.75.

Buttler and Morgan attain these feats

Morgan and Buttler scored 112 runs between them after England lost three quick wickets. They registered the joint-highest partnership for the fourth wicket in men's T20Is. Morgan and Kevin Pietersen also recorded a 112*-run partnership against Pakistan in 2010. Butler scored 62% of his team's runs (101/163), the third-highest percentage of runs by a batsman in the T20 World Cup.

Wanindu Hasaranga completes 50 T20I wickets

Once again, Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers. He scalped three wickets for 21 runs in four overs. In the process, Hasaranga completed 50 wickets in T20Is. He became the second-fastest player from Sri Lanka to reach the milestone (32 matches). Ajantha Mendis achieved the feat in 26 T20Is. Hasaranga is fifth-fastest to take 50 T20I wickets overall.