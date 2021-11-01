Jannik Sinner enters Top 10: His numbers in 2021

Jannik Sinner enters the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings

Italy's Jannik Sinner, on Monday, broke into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time in his career. He rose two places to occupy the ninth spot in the Rankings. Sinner is one of the two Italians in the Top 10 besides Matteo Berrettini. The former is set to compete at the Paris Masters with an eye on the season-end finale.

Form

Sinner is 45-19 in the season

Last month, Sinner reached the semi-finals at the Vienna Open. Prior to that, he won the title in Antwerp after defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final. Sinner also won in Sofia with a straight-set victory over Gael Monfils in the final. In August, Sinner was crowned champion of the Citi Open. Sinner, who also triumphed at the Miami Masters, is 45-19 in the season.

Sinner

Sinner clinched his second ATP title by winning in Melbourne

In February, Sinner clinched his second ATP title in Melbourne. He won the Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne after defeating Stefano Travaglia in the final. Sinner, who also won in Sofia in November 2020, became the youngest to win consecutive ATP titles since Rafael Nadal in 2005. The former maintained a 10-match winning streak until the first round of Australian Open.

Information

Sinner reached the final of Miami Masters

Sinner reached the finals of Miami Masters in March, his first at a Masters 1000 event. He defeated Hugo Gaston, Karen Khachanov, Emil Ruusuvuori, Alexander Bublik, and Roberto Bautista Agut en route to the summit clash. Sinner finished as the runner-up eventually.

Washington

Sinner won his first ATP 500 title in Washington

A few months later, Sinner won the Washington Open with a phenomenal win over Mackenzie McDonald in the final. The former won his first ATP 500 title and third overall. Sinner became the first Italian finalist and champion in Washington Open history. Moreover, he also became the youngest ATP 500 champion since the category was created in 2009.