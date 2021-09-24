Decoding the stats of Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 10:55 pm

Roger Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles

Swiss ace Roger Federer has been dealing with a spate of injuries of late. He recently withdrew from the US Open, announcing the need to undergo another knee injury. The veteran legend last played at Wimbledon where he lost in the quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz. Federer has a terrific record in the grass-court tournament. Here, we decode his stats at Wimbledon.

Titles

Most Wimbledon titles

Federer clinched his maiden Grand Slam title by winning Wimbledon in 2003. Nearly two decades later, the 40-year-old has eight Wimbledon titles, the most on the all-time list (men's singles). He is followed by Pete Sampras (7), William Renshaw (7), and Novak Djokovic (6). Federer last won Wimbledon in 2017 after defeating defeated Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

Record

Federer is 105-14 at Wimbledon

Federer has an incredible win-loss record of 105-14 at Wimbledon. He has a win percentage of 88 in the tournament. In 2019, the Swiss superstar became the first singles player to register 100 match-wins at a single Grand Slam (Wimbledon). He overcame Japan's Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals to claim his 100th win at Wimbledon.

Information

Five consecutive Wimbledon titles

Federer clinched five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 2003 to 2007. He is one of the two players to do so (Bjorn Borg being the other). The duo also holds the record for winning Wimbledon without losing a set. Federer achieved this feat in 2017.

Feats

Oldest player to win Wimbledon

In 2017, Federer became the first man to win Wimbledon eight times. He broke the Open Era record of Sampras, who won seven titles. At 35 years and 11 months, Federer also became the oldest player in the Open Era to win Wimbledon. He won his second Grand Slam title without dropping a set. Federer had previously done so at the 2007 Australian Open.

Records

Federer's other significant records at Wimbledon

Federer has played the most finals (12) at Wimbledon (2003-2009, 2012, 2014-2015, 2017, 2019). He has played a total of 18 quarter-finals and 13 semi-finals in the tournament. Federer has won the most consecutive sets at Wimbledon (34). He has done so twice in his career (2005-2006 and 2017-2018). He holds the record for winning the longest rally in a Wimbledon final (35 shots).