WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka slips out of top 10

Former world number one, Naomi Osaka, has slipped out of the top 10 in the latest WTA Rankings. The Japanese star, who had earlier dropped out of the top five, has plunged to the 12th spot. Osaka took an indefinite break from tennis after losing to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open. She earlier missed Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.

Osaka entered the top 10 in 2018

Osaka has slipped out of the top 10 for the first time since winning the US Open in 2018. After capturing the 2019 Australian Open crown, she had become the first Asian player to attain the top spot in the singles WTA Rankings.

Osaka is 18-6 in the season

Before the US Open, Osaka suffered a defeat to Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann at the Cincinnati Open. Prior to that, she lost in the third round at the Tokyo Games. She withdrew after the first-round match at Roland Garros and skipped Wimbledon thereafter. The Japanese hasn't been at her best after winning the Australian Open. She is 18-6 in the ongoing season.

Osaka is on an indefinite break

Canadian teenager, Fernandez, upset Osaka in the third round at the US Open. The former beat her 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4. Osaka received a walkover from Olga Danilovic in the second round, while the Japanese had defeated Marie Bouzkova in the opening round. Shortly after her third-round defeat, Osaka announced that she is going to take an indefinite break from tennis.

Garbine Muguruza climbs to sixth spot

Among others, two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has gained three places to jump to the sixth spot. Ons Jabeur, who reached the final in Chicago, has moved to a career-high number 14. Maria Sakkari (ninth) and Balinda Bencic (10th) have also moved up. America's Usue Maitane Arconada enters the top 200 after winning in California. Ashleigh Barty remains the top-ranked player.