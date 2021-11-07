Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins sixth Paris Masters title

World number one Novak Djokovic overcame Daniil Medvedev to win his sixth Paris Masters title on Sunday. The Serbian captured a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over the world number two. Djokovic had reached his 54th Masters final after beating Hubert Hurkacz. The former had assured himself of a seventh year-end number one finish. Here are the records.

A record-extending sixth Paris Masters title

Djokovic has won his sixth Paris Masters title. Djokovic is the only player to have won the Paris Masters four or more times. The likes of Boris Becker and Marat Safin follow Djokovic on the tally with three titles each.

Djokovic wins his 37th Masters 1000 title

Djokovic has clinched his 37th Masters 1000 title. He was earlier tied with Rafael Nadal. The likes of Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, and Andy Murray have won 28, 17, and 14 Masters 1000 titles respectively. Djokovic's Masters 1000 titles - Indian Wells: 5, Miami: 6, Monte-Carlo: 2, Madrid: 3, Rome: 5, Canada: 4, Cincinnati: 2, Shanghai: 4, Paris: 6.