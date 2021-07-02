2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic secures his 75th Wimbledon win

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has progressed to the last 16 of 2021 Wimbledon after beating American qualifier Denis Kudla. The Serbian clinched a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(9/7) victory over Kudla after over two hours. Notably, Djokovic has secured his 75th match-win in the prestigious tournament. He now has 75 or more wins at each of the four Grand Slams. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Both Djokovic and Kudla were top-notch in the first set. The former gained a crucial break point after the score was leveled at 4-4. He wrapped up the opening set in 34 minutes. Djokovic further raised his game in the second set, completely outplaying Kudla this time. He won the tie-break in the final set even after losing the first three games.

Information

A record win for Djokovic

Djokovic has now won 75 or more matches at all four Grand Slams - Australian Open (82), French Open (81), Wimbledon and US Open (75 each). Notably, Djokovic has reached the last 16 of a major for the 55th time.

Form

Djokovic wins his 30th match of the season

Djokovic now has a 3-0 lead over Kudla in the ATP head-to-head series. This is his second win against the American on grass-court. Besides, Djokovic has won his 30th match in the season. He had become the first player in the Open Era to win each major twice after clinching the French Open title. The Serbian is vying for a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.