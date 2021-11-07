Premier League, Everton 0-0 Tottenham: List of records broken

Everton and Spurs played out a draw in the Premier League

Everton and Tottenham played out a dramatic 0-0 draw in gameweek 11 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday. The hosts had a penalty ruled out by VAR and then saw substitute Mason Holgate have his yellow card upgraded to a red, late in the game. Both teams struggled to gain anything significant in the final third. Here are the key records scripted.

How did the match pan out?

Everton started with huge intensity and pressed high. Tottenham had no touches or shots in the opposition half in the first 15 minutes. Emerson Royal and Serge Regulion missed good chances for Spurs in the first half. Everton lacked the zip in the final third. After the hour mark, Everton were awarded a penalty which was ruled out by VAR. The game ended goalless.

A look at the notable numbers scripted

Spurs are now unbeaten in their last nine PL visits to Goodison Park (W3 D6). Everton have managed to win just one of their last 18 PL matches against Spurs (D9 L8). Spurs have scored just nine goals in the league this season (11 matches). Tottenham have failed to register a single shot on target in two successive Premier League games.

Nothing much to separate the two sides

Tottenham registered their first draw this season in the PL (W5 L5). They have 16 points from 11 matches and are stationed at ninth. 11th-placed Everton posted their third draw of the season and have 15 points (W4 L4). Everton ended a run of three successive defeats in the Premier League.

Emile Smith Rowe hands Arsenal a massive win

Emile Smith Rowe scored the decisive goal as Arsenal beat Watford 1-0 at home. As per Opta, he is only the fourth player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances when aged 21 or younger for Arsenal. Earlier in the match, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to score his fourth Premier League penalty for the Gunners. Arsenal have moved to fifth (20 points).