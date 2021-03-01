A comprehensive display by Gareth Bale handed Tottenham Hotspur a 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

In his only third league start of the season, the Spurs striker fired a brace.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura also starred with a goal each.

Following the win, Spurs climbed to the eighth spot with 39 points.

Here are the records broken.