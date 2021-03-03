Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 03:47 pm

Tottenham ace Harry Kane has dominated the numbers in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season. The England international boasts of terrific statistics in the Premier League and the current campaign has once again seen him produce the goods. Kane's form will be crucial for Tottenham as the season progresses. Here we decode his dominance in Premier League 2020-21.

2020-21 season Kane has the joint-best goal involvements in the current season

Kane has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances for Spurs in the current league campaign. He is the third-highest scorer this season after Mohamed Salah (17) and Bruno Fernandes (15). The senior forward has also contributed with 11 assists. Notably, he has the joint-most assists this campaign (tied with Kevin De Bruyne).

Stats Breakdown of Kane's Premier League stats this season

Kane has scored three goals with his head, nine with his right foot, two with his left foot, including three penalties. He is averaging 0.61 goals per match. Out of his 87 shots, 32 have been on target. He has missed seven big chances, besides creating 12. Kane has also hit the woodwork on three occasions.

Records Kane has raced to 210 goals for Spurs

Kane has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season. He now has 210 goals for Tottenham in 321 games. Notably, the star forward has also raced to 157 career Premier League goals. Kane, who surpassed Michael Owen's tally of 150 goals this season, can also get past Jermain Defoe (162) and Robbie Fowler (163). He could become the seventh-highest scorer in EPL history.

