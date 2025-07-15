Poliovirus found in sewage samples from 20 Pakistan districts

Pakistan is facing a major health crisis after the poliovirus was detected in sewage samples from 20 districts. The National Reference Laboratory confirmed that 17 samples tested positive for Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) between May and June this year out of 28 collected. Major cities, including Lahore , Karachi, and Islamabad, were among those where the virus was found.

Regional impact Where the virus was found Sindh province reported the highest number of contaminated sewage samples, with 14 positive cases across 10 districts. Lahore confirmed three cases, while Islamabad and four districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also had positive samples. In Balochistan, the virus was found in Mastung, Khuzdar, and Sibi. Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir also tested positive for the virus.

Vaccination challenges Pakistan battles vaccine refusal crisis The surge in polio cases comes as Pakistan battles a vaccine refusal crisis. Over 60,000 people refused vaccination during the country's recent nationwide drive, with Karachi alone accounting for 39,000 refusals. "We're not just fighting a virus; we're battling misinformation and mistrust," a senior health official told Pakistani channel ARY News.

Health risks No cure for polio; vaccination only defense Health experts warn that polio spreads through contaminated water or food and can cause paralysis or death. There is no cure for polio, making vaccination the only defense. The World Health Organization stresses that multiple oral doses are required to protect children under five, who are most vulnerable to the disease.