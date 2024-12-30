Summarize Simplifying... In short The Taliban has issued a new decree banning windows overlooking women's spaces, adding to the existing restrictions on women's rights, including limited education and public employment.

Despite international condemnation and potential legal action, the Taliban denies any discrimination.

This has led to a significant decrease in educational opportunities for girls and a rise in maternal mortality rates, as women's presence in public and domestic life continues to be heavily controlled. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The latest restriction is one of many

Explained: Taliban issues decree banning windows overlooking women's spaces

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:03 am Dec 30, 202411:03 am

What's the story The Taliban has recently banned the construction of windows in homes overlooking areas frequented by Afghan women. The latest restriction, one of many since the group took over Afghanistan in 2021, is intended to prevent "obscene acts" from being visible in homes such as kitchens and courtyards. Existing windows with such views must also be blocked to prevent "nuisances caused to neighbors," the decree said.

Gender apartheid

Extensive limitations on women's rights under Taliban rule

This new decree adds to the long list of restrictions already placed on women's rights under the Taliban rule. Afghan women are now prohibited from education beyond primary school, public employment, and access to public spaces like parks. These policies have been termed "gender apartheid" by the United Nations. The Ministry for the "Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice" oversees these restrictions, including dress codes and segregated education and employment.

Global outrage

International condemnation and Taliban's response

The international community has widely condemned these measures, with more than 20 countries backing legal action against the Taliban for violating a UN convention on women's rights. Despite this, Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat dismissed allegations of human rights violations. He claimed that no discrimination exists in Afghanistan and described criticisms as propaganda against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Educational crisis

Taliban's policies impact women's education and health

The Taliban's policies have led to a drastic reduction in educational opportunities for girls. At least 1.4 million Afghan girls have been denied secondary education, according to UNESCO. This jeopardizes an entire generation's future as Afghanistan continues to be the only country where girls and women are prohibited from secondary schools and universities. The World Health Organization also reports one of the highest maternal mortality rates worldwide in Afghanistan due to these restrictions.

Restrictive measures

Taliban's broader effort to control women's presence

The ban on windows overlooking women's spaces is part of the Taliban's wider attempt to restrict women's presence in public and domestic life. This includes barring women from midwifery and nursing courses, further restricting their career opportunities amid Afghanistan's maternal health crisis. The Taliban has also heavily censored women's voices and appearances, with a decree earlier this year prohibiting women from reciting the Quran aloud in front of other women.