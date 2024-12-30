Explained: Taliban issues decree banning windows overlooking women's spaces
The Taliban has recently banned the construction of windows in homes overlooking areas frequented by Afghan women. The latest restriction, one of many since the group took over Afghanistan in 2021, is intended to prevent "obscene acts" from being visible in homes such as kitchens and courtyards. Existing windows with such views must also be blocked to prevent "nuisances caused to neighbors," the decree said.
Extensive limitations on women's rights under Taliban rule
This new decree adds to the long list of restrictions already placed on women's rights under the Taliban rule. Afghan women are now prohibited from education beyond primary school, public employment, and access to public spaces like parks. These policies have been termed "gender apartheid" by the United Nations. The Ministry for the "Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice" oversees these restrictions, including dress codes and segregated education and employment.
International condemnation and Taliban's response
The international community has widely condemned these measures, with more than 20 countries backing legal action against the Taliban for violating a UN convention on women's rights. Despite this, Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat dismissed allegations of human rights violations. He claimed that no discrimination exists in Afghanistan and described criticisms as propaganda against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Taliban's policies impact women's education and health
The Taliban's policies have led to a drastic reduction in educational opportunities for girls. At least 1.4 million Afghan girls have been denied secondary education, according to UNESCO. This jeopardizes an entire generation's future as Afghanistan continues to be the only country where girls and women are prohibited from secondary schools and universities. The World Health Organization also reports one of the highest maternal mortality rates worldwide in Afghanistan due to these restrictions.
Taliban's broader effort to control women's presence
The ban on windows overlooking women's spaces is part of the Taliban's wider attempt to restrict women's presence in public and domestic life. This includes barring women from midwifery and nursing courses, further restricting their career opportunities amid Afghanistan's maternal health crisis. The Taliban has also heavily censored women's voices and appearances, with a decree earlier this year prohibiting women from reciting the Quran aloud in front of other women.