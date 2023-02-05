World

Pakistan: Massive blast near police headquarters in Quetta, 5 injured

Pakistan: Massive blast near police headquarters in Quetta, 5 injured

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 05, 2023, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Massive blast outside police headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan, has led to five injuries

At least five people were injured in a massive explosion outside the police headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan, Dawn reported. The explosion took place near a police check post. However, the nature of the blast is still unknown. Banned terror organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for it. Meanwhile, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match in Quetta was halted midway due to the incident.

Why does this story matter?

The explosion comes nearly a week after an alleged suicide bomb attack killed nearly 100 people in Pakistan's Peshawar. The TTP claimed responsibility for it, too.

Pakistan is reeling under economic distress, and these terror attacks are seen as an indicator of its deteriorating security situation.

Notably, the TTP ended a ceasefire with the Pakistani government last year—raising fears of an increase in violence.

Blast happened in high-security zone: Local reports

Local media reports said the explosion took place in a highly secure zone near the Quetta Police headquarters and the Quetta Cantonment entrance. Meanwhile, videos of the blast aftermath are being circulated widely on social media. There have been no reported casualties so far. Zeeshan Ahmed, who was leading the rescue operations, told Dawn that injured persons were moved to Quetta's Civil Hospital.

Watch: Visuals of blast aftermath shared on Twitter

Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU — The Balochistan Post - English (@TBPEnglish) February 5, 2023

Security beefed up, emergency teams rushed to explosion site

Police and emergency teams have arrived at the blast site, and the area has been cordoned off, said reports. The blast comes nearly a week after an alleged Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on Monday in the restive Peshawar city. At least 100, mostly cops, were killed and over 150 others were injured.

PSL exhibition match stopped after blast

According to Times Now, the blast in Quetta forced the suspension of the PSL exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. The bomb blast was reported from the city's Musa Chowk, which is roughly 15-20 minutes away from the Bugti Stadium, where the special match was underway. The game was reportedly organized to bring PSL action to the city.

Fans throw stones into stadium as blast halts match

Exclusive scenes from Bugti Stadium Quetta, PSL exhibition match was stopped because few people from crowd have pelted stones in the ground. Also an bomb has blasted in Quetta but that was far away from venue. Some people also burned fire outside the ground. #PSL2023 #PSL8 #PZvQG pic.twitter.com/FjE7Hx61p3 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) February 5, 2023