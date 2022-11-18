India

Anti-terror NMFT conference: PM Modi takes veiled dig at Pakistan

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 18, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

PM Modi takes indirect dig at Pakistan at anti-terror conference in New Delhi

Delivering the inaugural address at the third "No Money For Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference" in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi has said new finance technologies were being used to fund terrorism. He said India has always remained firm in fighting terror and "even a single attack is one too many." In an indirect jibe at Pakistan, he said certain countries supporting terrorism must be isolated.

Context Why does this story matter?

The NMFT meet focuses on countering terrorism financing in which around 450 delegates from 70 countries are participating this time.

The two-day event is being held at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Heads of multilateral organizations, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), are attending the conference.

To recall, Pakistan recently made it out of FATF's gray list—a global watchlist to prevent terrorism financing.

Twitter Post Terrorism part of certain countries foreign policy: PM Modi

#WATCH | At 'No Money for Terror’ Conference, PM says, "...Well known that terrorist orgs get money through several sources-one is state support. Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological financial support to them..." pic.twitter.com/JwsK8qzVUR — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

Statement PM Modi hails UNSC, FATF

PM Modi on Friday said India lost thousands of precious lives but has fought terrorism bravely. He called for a "uniform zero-tolerance approach" against terrorism along with a uniform understanding of newer finance technologies. Modi noted money laundering and financial crimes are known to aid funding for terror activities and hailed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and FATF for their "war on terrorism."

Details Proxy wars equally violent: PM Modi

Modi further said the absence of war doesn't necessarily mean there's peace, stressing proxy wars are equally dangerous and violent. He said fighting terrorists and terrorism are two different aspects. While terrorists could be neutralized with weapons, eradicating terrorism requires an advanced proactive response. He asserted one can't wait until terror knocks on their door. The conference will see four sessions on separate discussions.

NIA Terror activities reduced under PM Modi's leadership: NIA DG

India's prime counter-terrorism task force National Investigation Agency's (NIA) Director General Dinkar Gupta on Friday said there's been a significant drop in terror activities over the last eight years under the leadership of PM Modi. He also said that the overall economic impact of terrorism saw a significant decrease in India. Gupta earlier said that social media was being used to fund terror, too.