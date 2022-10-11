India

Ujjain: Modi to inaugurate Rs. 856cr 'Mahakal Lok' project today

Ujjain: Modi to inaugurate Rs. 856cr 'Mahakal Lok' project today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 11, 2022, 03:25 pm 2 min read

The first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain measures over 900 meters in length

PM Narendra Modi will reportedly inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. One of India's 12 revered Jyotirlingas, the Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to reports, the corridor, which has been named the "Mahakal Lok," is being built at an estimated cost of more than Rs. 856 crore. Here's more.

Details What did the officials say?

On Mahakal Lok, Ashish Pathak, CEO of Ujjain Smart City, "The project takes forward the vision of making Ujjain the central node for promoting religious tourism... At the same time, it aims to create livelihood opportunities and contribute to the city's economy." He said it is an achievement for the Smart City Mission and will serve as an inspiration for other religious cities, too.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of corridor shared by MoS for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

Preview of Mahakal Corridor.



Newly developed corridor at the Mahakaleshwar temple has been named Sree Mahakal Lok, its design is inspired by Shiv Leela.



Murals statues portray various aspects of Lord Shiva.



On Oct 11, PM @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate it.#ShriMahakalLok pic.twitter.com/uK0Tfyg7q6 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) October 9, 2022

Objectives The corridor's primary goals

Officials said there were five key objectives behind the construction of the corridor, including the decongestion of the Mahakal Lok area, enhancement of tourist facilities like accommodation and emergency services there, and improving security using artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. They said the area's aesthetic and ambient environment was also being improved, and the conservation of heritage structures and Rudrasagar Lake has been undertaken.

Development First phase covers 900 meters of Mahakal Lok corridor

The first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor measures 900 meters in length. The Indian Express reported there are 108 murals and 93 Shiva statues along the corridor up to the Mahakaleshwar Temple's main door, illustrating Shiv Puran stories. Each statue or mural will feature a QR code so that visitors can scan it and receive detailed information on the story behind the same.

Information Phase two expected to see some significant developments

The project's second phase will reportedly see the development of Maharajwada, Mahakal Gate, old route, Rudrasagar, Hari Phaatak Bridge, Ramghat facade, musical fountain in Rudrasagar, Begum Bagh Road, and emergency entry/exit of the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Moreover, a heritage dharamshala and the Kumbh Museum will be built. Maharajwada's buildings will be renovated; Nakshatra Vatika, a food court, and an entertainment zone will be built there.