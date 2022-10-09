India

PM to declare Gujarat's Modhera as India's first solar-powered village

Oct 09, 2022

The PM will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 14,500 crore in Gujarat and MP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to declare Modhera in Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village on Sunday evening. The solar power project in Modhera was a joint effort by the Union and state governments which cost Rs. 80.66 crore. The PM is on a three-day visit to his home state which goes to polls later this year.

Information 12 hectare land for BESS

A ground-mounted solar power plant was developed and over 1,300 rooftop solar plants were installed for the project which will be integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Around 12 hectares of land have been allocated for the BESS in nearby Sajjanpura village. During the day, the village will harness sun's light while after dark, it will be powered by the BESS.

Twitter Post 1,300 rooftop solar power plants installed

Gujarat | Visuals from Modhera village in Mehsana district, which will be declared as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5Yey1BpQ0Z — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Details Rs. 1,000 power bills now reduced to zero

Modhera is home to the famous Sun Temple, which is now powered by solar energy. A spectacular light and sound show with heritage lighting and 3D projection has been organized at the temple to mark the PM's arrival. Modhera sarpanch Jatanben Thakor said that earlier their monthly electricity bills reached Rs. 1,000 but now it has been reduced to almost zero.

Facts 1st grid-connected MWh scale BESS

The funds were spent in two stages — Rs. 69 crore first, then Rs. 11.66 crore. Both the states contributed equally to the funds. Modhera will be the first village to have a solar-based ultra-modern electric vehicle charging station. The BESS is India's first grid-connected megawatt-hours (MWh) scale BESS which will reduce power bill by 60% to 100%.

Twitter Post The 3D projections and heritage lighting at Sun Temple

#WATCH | Glimpses from the spectacular light and sound show at Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat which will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on 9th October. pic.twitter.com/gg08trCUmT — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Visit PM to visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday

PM Modi will inaugurate several development projects at Modhera on Sunday. He will launch projects in Ahmedabad, Bharuch, and Jamnagar on Monday. After Gujarat, he will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday to inaugurate Mahakal Lok — aimed at providing modern facilities to pilgrims — at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The temple precinct will be expanded seven times under the project costing Rs. 850 crore.