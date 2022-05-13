Lifestyle

5 offbeat places to visit near Indore

If you are visiting the vibrant city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, of course, you will be visiting the buzzing tourist places the city is known for. Once you are done with the city tour, set out to visit the offbeat destinations nearby before heading home. For those living in Indore and looking for a great weekend getaway nearby, this list is for you.

#1 Burhanpur

Burhanpur is where Mumtaz Begum, Shah Jahan's wife, died while giving birth. Burhanpur was originally the preferred location of the Taj Mahal. Located on the banks of Tapti river, the town houses several forts and ruins. The Jama Masjid here is apparently the only mosque to contain both Urdu and Sanskrit scripts. The Asirgarh Fort here was known as the Gateway to South India.

#2 Janapav Kuti

Janapav is an underexplored gem in Madhya Pradesh and the birthplace of Parshuram. Situated at an altitude of 854 meters above sea level, Janapav Kuti is the highest peak in the Vindhayachal range. There is a temple here dedicated to the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. A pond atop the hill is considered to be the source of the Chambal river.

#3 Maheshwar

Maheshwar is home to Ahilya Fort which is famous for its opulence and magnificence. Ahilya Fort is among the prettiest places to visit near Indore and has now been converted into a heritage hotel, but people can still visit to experience its grandeur. A must-visit is the Shastradhara. Narmada river flows over a rocky patch breaking down into many streams.

#4 Mandu

The Jahaz Mahal is among the most glamorous places near Indore boasting of medieval architecture. Situated in Mandu, this palace was constructed in the 15th century with the purpose of housing 15,000 consorts of Ghiyas-ud-din Khilji, the ruler of Mandu at that time. Mandu is also home to incredible ancient architectures like Roopmati's Pavilion, Baz Bahadur's Palace, Mandu Fort, and Rewa Kund.

#5 Vidisha

Vidisha is one of the lesser-known tourist places near Indore that was ruled by various dynasties over a period of time, hence the place has immense historical importance. Located on the convergence of Beas and Betwa rivers, Vidisha has many alluring sceneries. The main attraction, Udaygiri caves, has 20 caves, with both Hindu and Jain sculptures from the Gupta period.