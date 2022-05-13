Lifestyle

It's Friday the 13th! But, what makes it unlucky?

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh May 13, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Friday the 13th is a widely feared day, but this dread actually has no clear origin. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

If you have been wondering why Friday the 13th is so feared, you are not alone. The day has had a bad reputation for centuries but without any clear reason. There are several stories swirling around it, mostly related to deceit and killings. I even know a person who celebrates her birthday on 12 instead of 13 as the number is considered unlucky. WOW!

Stories Incidents that are believed to have spurred the fear

Many believe that it has Biblical origins since Jesus was crucified on a Friday, There were supposedly 13 guests at the Last Supper, the last meal Jesus had with his apostles. According to Norse folklore, when 12 gods were partying in Valhalla, Loki arrived as the 13th guest, uninvited, and got Balder killed. Thus "13" became unlucky.

Credibility Documented mentions of the ominous day

The first documented mention was found in a biography of Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, who died on a Friday the 13th. Friday the Thirteenth, a 1907 book by American businessman Thomas Lawson, also used this premise. The day has supposedly been considered unlucky since 1307 when French King Philip IV ordered the arrest of hundreds of Knights Templar in France on Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th phobia The fear has had a significant impact on several industries

The fear of the day is so intense that two scientific names have been assigned for the phobia: friggatriskaidekaphobia and paraskevidekatriaphobia. Some major airlines don't have a 13th row in their planes. Several hotels don't have room number 13, or a 13th floor. Some cruise liners avoid a deck or floor number 13; similarly, some restaurants don't have a table number 13 either.

Once a year Frequency of the feared day

Every year has at least one Friday the 13th. However, there cannot be more than three such days in a year. Fourteen months is the longest you can go without witnessing Friday the 13th. How to tell if a month will have a Friday the 13th? If it begins on Sunday, the 13th day will fall on a Friday. Go on, check the calendar.

Horror movies Pop culture reference

This day has been the nucleus of many horror movies. Friday the 13th is a well-known Hollywood horror franchise that comprises slasher films, a television series, novels, comic books, etc. Filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock's first directorial project was a movie titled Number 13. The film never got made due to budget issues. Former President of Cuba, Fidel Castro, was born on Friday, August 13, 1926.