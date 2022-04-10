Lifestyle

National Siblings Day 2022: Celebrate the unique and special bond

Written by Sneha Das Apr 10, 2022

Show some love to your brother or sister this National Siblings Day. (Photo credit: Pxfuel)

Do you still recall the most embarrassing moments with your siblings and laugh and cry at the same time? Siblings are special and the bond is unreal. National Siblings Day is celebrated annually on April 10 in parts of Canada and the US to honor this bond between brothers and sisters. The day was established in 1995 by New York native Claudia Evart.

The occasion was established by Evart in 1995 after she lost her brother and sister at an early age. Therefore, she founded the day in memory of her siblings. She also created the NGO "The Siblings Day Foundation." April 10 was her late sister Lisette's birthday which made her choose this date. Most US Presidents have recognized the event, including Barack Obama in 2016.

The day aims to make people understand the importance of siblings in their life and how there is no other bond like this one. Raksha Bandhan in India also honors the bond between brothers and sisters and celebrates the special relationship. The day recognizes the emotional bond between siblings and encourages people to respect the unique connection and enjoy the day.

To celebrate this day, dig into your childhood photo albums and post a few nice and crazy clicks with your sibling on social media. It is a heartwarming feeling to revisit childhood memories. Meet them and laugh at the awkward and fun times you spent together. You can also send them a heartfelt note to make them smile.

Did you know that an older sibling is more academically inclined and profound than the younger one? Not fair, right? A Harvard study established that younger siblings are funnier and more humorous than older ones. Around 10% of Americans say that they are best friends with their siblings while 8% have physically fought with each other in a playful manner.