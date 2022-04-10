Lifestyle

World Homeopathy Day 2022: History, benefits, and more

World Homoeopathy Day 2022 is observed every year on April 10 to celebrate the birth anniversary of the German physician Dr. Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, who founded the system of alternative medicine called homeopathy. It is Hahnemann's 266th birth anniversary this year. The day also pays tribute to the contribution of homeopathy to the world of medicine and makes people aware of its power.

Definition What is homeopathy?

Homeopathy is an alternative medical system where small diluted doses of natural substances help the body heal itself on its own. Homeopathic medicines use ingredients made from plants, minerals, animals, and synthetic substances and induce symptoms similar to the sickness to cure it. As per Homeopathy Research Institute, homeopathy is used regularly by 200 million people worldwide. India houses around 2,00,000 registered homeopathic doctors.

History History of the day

While translating a book from German to English, Dr. Hahnemann came across the idea of cinchona bark's ability to treat malaria. He started taking regular doses of the bark leading to mild symptoms of malaria, helping to ultimately cure it. This led to the discovery of homeopathy in the late 18th century. In 1807, the word "homeopathy" made its first appearance in print.

Benefits Benefits of homeopathy medicine

Homeopathy medicines can help treat depression and anxiety completely without simply suppressing the symptoms. For the treatment of asthma and allergies, homeopathy aims to weed out the root of the problem. Homeopathy is effective in healing certain chronic conditions and other diseases such as chickenpox and the seasonal flu. It also helps to promote weight loss in a natural way.

Celebration How to observe the day?

The aim of World Homeopathy Day is to give a boost to it and help in its development further. It also strives to help it reach a large number of people. To celebrate this day, learn more about homeopathy medicine and what health conditions can it treat. Share your stories on social media using the hashtag #WorldHomeopathyDay.