Ram Navami 2022: History, celebrations, and more

Written by Sneha Das Apr 10, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Shri Ram is one of the most revered deities in India. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Ram Navami is one of the most significant festivals among the Hindu community and it will be celebrated on April 10 this year. The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram who was born during the Madhyahna period. The auspicious Tithi for Ram Navami begins on April 10 at 1:23 am and ends on April 11 at 3:15 am.

It is believed that Lord Ram was born on Navami Tithi in Chaitra month during Shukla Paksha to King Dasharatha, the King of Ayodhya. When Dasharatha's three queens were unable to give birth to a child, he performed "Putrakameshti Yagna" and served payasam to his wives. He was blessed with a baby boy through Queen Kaushalya on the ninth day of the Hindu month.

The auspicious day of Ram Navami honors the birth and courage of Lord Ram who is believed to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to tales, he was sent to Earth to destroy Ravana, who was a demon and the king of Lanka. The festival promotes the idea of the triumph of good over evil and the power of faith and religion.

Clean your house and the temple properly. Clean the idol of Lord Rama and light a lamp in front of it in the morning. Visit a temple and donate food and clothes to the needy outside. Perform the sacred ritual of Kanya Puja where prasad in the form of halwa and puri is distributed among little girls.

Being the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya celebrates Ram Navami in a grand manner and thousands of devotees visit this place from all over the country during this time. Devotees usually observe a fast from sunrise to sunset and take a dip in the holy waters of River Sarayu before visiting the Ram Mandir. Devotees read the Rama Katha and worship Ram's baby form.