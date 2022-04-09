Lifestyle

All about Jennifer Lopez's skincare and fitness routine

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is testimony to the phrase, "Age is just a number." She has been in the industry for almost three decades now and to date works hard to stay fit and healthy. J.Lo has also managed to look youthful and radiant and everyone wants to know how? What goes behind that dream body and signature glow? Let's find out!

Food J.Lo eats clean and avoids alcohol

J.Lo is the true epitome of the adage--What you put in your body shows outside. She has said several times that fresh fruits and vegetables feature prominently in her diet. She is also a huge fan of water and drinks plenty of it. Besides, Lopez also stays away from alcohol and smoking. She also takes her beauty sleep very seriously.

Sunscreen She swears by SPF

Lopez does not step out of her house without applying sunscreen on her skin. Once in an interview, the 52-year-old actress revealed that she has been using sunscreen as a moisturizer since she was 18 years old. Applying sunscreen daily protects your skin from environmental pollutants and sun damage and prevents the occurrence of sunburns, melasma, and hyperpigmentation. Please take note girls! (and boys)

Secret ingredient Olive oil is one of her favorite skincare ingredients

Lopez is a big fan of olive oil and it's an essential part of her daily skincare routine. She calls the ingredient her family secret since her mother and aunt also used to apply it for a boost of glow. Her skincare line "JLo Beauty" features olive oil in several products. She recommends olive oil for skin hydration, antioxidant protection, and also for hair.

Weightlifting She loves lifting weights

J.Lo is a fitness freak and her Instagram stories and posts offer a sneak peek into her fitness and workout routine to her fans. She is more into lifting weights along with engaging in some cardio exercises to stay fit and take care of her overall health. Lifting weights prevents the loss of bones, boosts your energy, and tones your body.

Dancing Dancing is her first love

Lopez is one of the best dancers we have and she has admitted several times that dancing is her first love. She started taking dancing lessons at the age of five and has trained in ballet, salsa, jazz, flamenco, tap dance, and many more. She has also trained in pole dancing which the actress learned while prepping for her role in the 2019-movie Hustlers.