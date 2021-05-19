#HealthBytes: Few easy stretches to relieve typing-induced wrist pain

Working throughout the day on your computer means that your hands and wrists are in continuous motion. Wrist stretches help in preventing injury due to this strain and flexing them regularly helps relieve wrist pain. Here are a few simple wrist exercises you can do at any time. However, if you have inflammation, it is important to consult a doctor before doing stretches.

#1

Tennis ball squeeze: If your wrist/fingers hurt, decrease the pressure

A tennis ball squeeze is the easiest stretch for your wrist. Hold a tennis ball in your palm. Apply pressure and squeeze the ball as hard as you can. If your wrist or fingers hurt while squeezing the ball, decrease the pressure. Squeeze and hold the ball for a few seconds. Release the ball and repeat the same stretch with the other palm.

#2

Praying position stretch: Hold this pose for about 30 seconds

Place your palms together in a praying position, with elbows touching each other. Your hands should be in front of your face and hands should touch each other from palm to elbow. With the palms pressed together, lower your hands till the waist while slowly spreading the elbows apart. Hold this pose for about 30 seconds. Release the hands and repeat for 10 times.

#3

Start wrist rotations by extending arm in front

Extend one arm in front of you. Point your fingers down until you feel a stretch. Now, using the other hand, pull the hand toward the body. Hold this position for a few seconds. Next, point the fingers toward the ceiling until you feel a stretch. Using the other hand, pull the raised hand toward the body. Hold this position for a few seconds.

#4

Push and pull exercise of the thumb

Push exercise: Make a fist with the thumbs-up sign. Create resistance in your hand to prevent the thumb from moving. Pull back the thumb with your free hand. Hold this pose. Pull exercise: Make a fist with thumbs-up. Apply pressure between the hand muscle and thumbs to prevent the thumb from moving. Use the free hand and push the thumb forward. Hold the pose.