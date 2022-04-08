Lifestyle

How to prevent dehydration in summers

Dehydration is a common problem during the summers and happens when a large amount of water drains out from your body due to excessive sweating. Feeling excessively thirsty, tired, dizzy, and lightheaded are some of the ways to know if you are dehydrated. The best way to tackle dehydration is to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, even if you are indoors.

#1 Load your plate with water-rich fruits and veggies

Only drinking water to keep yourself hydrated is not enough. So, load your plate with summer-friendly fruits and vegetables as they are perfect to tackle dehydration. Fruits and vegetables that are available in summer contain a high amount of water. Some water-rich fruits are peaches, watermelons, strawberries, pineapples, and cantaloupe. Some water-rich vegetables that you must consume are celery, tomatoes, radishes, and cucumbers.

#2 Drink water throughout the day

Ensure that you drink water throughout the day, even when you aren't feeling thirsty. Feeling thirsty is usually a sign of dehydration. Always carry a water bottle with you as that will make water easily accessible and will also act as a reminder to drink water. You can also try using an app that will remind you to drink water.

#3 Avoid sodas and try flavored water

If you think a can of soft drink or soda can fight thirst, then you cannot be more wrong. Soda, coffee, alcohol, and tea do nothing when it comes to hydration. In fact, they can sap your body water. So it is best to stay away from these drinks during summertime. Instead, you can try flavored water or fresh fruit juices.

#4 Drink enough water before, after and during workouts

If you work out, then it is highly important for you to double your water intake. The body loses a lot of water and salts while exercising, and you should drink water and other electrolyte-rich drinks to replenish them. Drink water at least four hours prior to your workout session. Also, hydrate yourself every 10-15 minutes while exercising. Once done, rehydrate yourself well.

#5 Wear light clothes

Avoid wearing dark and tight-fitted clothes during the summer season. These clothes can increase your body temperature rapidly and cause excessive sweating, especially on hot humid days. Instead, wear clothes made up of summer-friendly fabrics to let your skin breathe and keep you cool. Also, wear sunscreen and cover your head with a scarf or a hat to avoid skin and hair damage.