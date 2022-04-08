Lifestyle

Here's why swimming is great for your child

Here's why swimming is great for your child

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 08, 2022, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Learning to swim will boost your child’s confidence.

Summer is a brilliant time to introduce children to the world of swimming. A great sport, an amazing outdoorsy activity, and a life skill, swimming should be on your bucket list of things to learn in life. Besides, the water will provide some respite to your child from the heat. They can splash around happily and learn something new in the summer season.

Where Where to swim?

Many housing societies have swimming pools and they start classes during spring and summer. Although, best is to enroll kids into classes at natural lakes where there is a depth of water that can actually help them conquer the fear. You can enroll for classes too if you don't know how to swim, it would be a fun way of working out.

#1 Helps your child become confident around water

Learning to swim will boost your child's confidence. Not only will they be able to get a hold of themselves in water, but the fear of the unknown will also gradually fade away when they learn to swim. It's a beautiful experience to watch confidence bloom in someone. Many children with low confidence pick up the pace when they learn something new by themselves.

#2 Keeps them away from screens

Kids nowadays spend too much time indoors peering into smartphones, watching television, or playing video games--all unhealthy habits. Taking them to swimming classes will be a good break from all that screen time, and give their eyes some rest. It's a bonus that you can keep them off the TV and also get them to be active, and be kids!

#3 Great exercise for the whole body

Children need to be active; all that energy brimming in them wants to be let out. And you as a parent must ensure that it happens in a good way. Exercise is important for all age groups. Kids or adults who are struggling with being overweight can reap the benefits of this complete exercise and lose a few kilos easily with practice every day.

#4 Helps them become social

Children need to meet and greet others their age while growing up. Besides parents and grandparents children, these days barely get to interact with others. There's minimal outdoor playtime, the pandemic ruined that completely and encouraged kids to indulge more in the virtual world. Swimming sessions can be an opportunity for many kids to make friends and have healthy competitions.