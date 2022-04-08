Lifestyle

5 basic cookware items you must own

Written by Sneha Das Apr 08, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Invest in these essential cookware items to make your life easier.

Cookware including pots, pans, skillets, and cookers is an essential part of your kitchen, and investing in a great lineup of these pieces will make your cooking job easier and more convenient. Every cookware item comes with different functionalities which will help to refine your cooking techniques while creating delectable recipes. Here are five basic cookware items you must have in your kitchen.

#1 Electric cooker

An electric cooker is an essential cookware item you must invest in, especially when you are living alone or are a beginner in the kitchen. It cooks non-sticky rice perfectly and solves the confusion regarding the rice-water ratio and the number of whistles required to cook the rice. You can also use it to cook cereals like oatmeal and steamed vegetables, fish, or chicken.

#2 Frying pan

A frying pan is basically a shallow cooking vessel with sloping sides that is used for stir-frying, pan-frying, or dry heat cooking. You can use it to make your omelet, pancakes, or frying potatoes and some greens. It is recommended to invest in a good durable 12-inch frying pan with excellent heating properties and a helper handle that will make using it easier.

#3 Kadhai

A kadhai is a must-have in every Indian household to cook rich and flavorful sabzis and deep-fried snacks. It is also one of the oldest and most versatile cookware tools. It is basically stainless steel or cast iron pot that is designed with a flat bottom and deep sides. It is great for cooking curries, gravies, and perfectly crispy fried food.

#4 Saucepan

A saucepan is another important and versatile cookware item that must be in your kitchen. It is basically a bowl-like vessel that comes with a small-grip handle and a lid. From boiling water to cooking stews, soups, pasta sauces, and poaching eggs, there is so much you can do in this cookware. A well-constructed saucepan shouldn't get hot on the handles.

#5 Tawa

The most common cookware item in Indian households, a tawa is an absolute essential that you should invest in right now for your kitchen. It is generally made of aluminum or cast iron and is mostly flat with a slight dip in the middle. Tawas are great for making rotis, parathas, cheela, uttapam, or shallow frying meat or paneer.