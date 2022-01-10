From Alfredo to Carbonara: 5 finger licking pasta sauces

Jan 10, 2022

Have you ever visited your favorite Italian restaurant simply to relish that pasta you love so much? But if you know your pasta, you definitely understand the role a sauce plays in making it flavorful. These sauces are so yummy that most of us can't even think of making them at home. But to be honest, they are minimalist and easy to make.

Number 1 Pesto

Pesto sauce has a distinctive base of basil. All you have to do is grind some basil leaves with parmesan cheese, olive oil, and pine nuts along with spices and herbs. It is a light and fresh sauce that doesn't need to be cooked as opposed to other sauces. So if you are looking for the healthiest pasta sauce, then pesto is for you.

Number 2 Alfredo

Alfredo is a rather heavy sauce made with a base of thick cream, butter, and cheese and is certainly not for the calorie-conscious. Apart from vegetables like broccoli and mushrooms, you can also add seafood or meat products. Melt butter and add cream to it. Cook for five minutes, add cheese and garlic and let it cook for a few more minutes. Serve hot.

Number 3 Cacio e pepe

To make this sauce, all you need is cheese and black pepper. Mix the cheese and pepper thoroughly and then add it to the freshly cooked and hot spaghetti. The heat from the pasta instantly melts the cheese, leaving you with a wonderfully easy pasta sauce. This smooth and creamy sauce tastes best with the addition of shrimp, mushroom, or ham.

Number 4 Aglio e olio

Aglio e olio literally means garlic and oil and the entire sauce centers around only these two ingredients. Add some chopped garlic into olive oil and cook over medium heat. Let the garlic turn golden brown, but ensure it doesn't go black. Add salt, pepper, parmesan, and chili flakes into freshly cooked pasta and pour this sauce over it. Sprinkle basil and more cheese.

Number 5 Carbonara

Carbonara is slightly tricky to make. Whisk some eggs with a little parmesan cheese and keep them aside. In a pan, brown the garlic and bacon. Remove from heat. Add the hot pasta to this mix. Move everything to a bowl and add the eggs while whisking in quickly. Ensure the heat is such that it doesn't curdle the eggs. Sprinkle cheese and basil.