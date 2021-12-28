Lifestyle 5 tasty green pea recipes

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 02:14 pm

Peas are extremely healthy and nutritious and can be used in different recipes

Winter is the best time to relish some fresh green peas. Peas are rich in plant-based protein and can be added to a large variety of dishes to make them colorful and flavorful. From stuffing them in your paranthas to adding them to your favorite pulao, these sweet vibrant vegetables can be used in multiple ways. Check out some of these pea recipes.

#1 Spring Pea Soup

This spring pea soup is extremely healthy and tastes super delicious. The soup has a beautiful vibrant green color and is full of the goodness of nutritious veggies. Saute potatoes and butter and stir in the vegetable broth. Cook for 10-15 minutes and then add peas. Cook for 5-8 minutes and blend the mixture. Sprinkle some chives, fresh herbs, and mint and serve hot.

#2 Fried Rice with Peas

Fried rice without peas is incomplete. Peas give your rice the perfect color and a boost of vitamins to the already hearty meal that also includes lots more veggies. Heat some oil and add chopped scallions, green veggies and saute them. Then add the rice and scrambled eggs and fry well. Add soy sauce, pepper, and peas and mix well.

#3 Pea Salad with Lemon Dressing

This fresh and healthy peas salad with a zingy lemon oregano dressing will leave you craving for more. Boil some peas, cut cherry tomatoes and cucumbers and mix well. For the lemon dressing, zest the lemon and mash it. Then add some lemon juice and Dijon mustard and whisk in some olive oil. Finally, sprinkle some oregano and drizzle the dressing onto the salad.

#4 Pasta with Feta and Peas

Peas and pasta are a great combination and quite easy to make. Cook the pasta in salted water and then throw in some peas. Then make a simple dressing with vinegar, oil, pepper, and salt. Add a smashed garlic clove and some garlic leaves for flavor. Then toss the pasta with the dressing and sprinkle some feta cheese and fresh dill on top.

#5 Pea Parantha

Pea parantha is a classic delicacy cooked in most Indian households. Pea parantha is basically spicy peas stuffed flatbread served with curd and pickle. Mix wheat flour, oil, salt, and water, knead well and make a dough. Then make a paste of boiled peas and mix in Indian spices. Stuff the peas paste into the dough. Roll and cook on pan.