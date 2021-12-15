Lifestyle First date? 5 tips to choose the perfect restaurant

First date? 5 tips to choose the perfect restaurant

Follow these tips to enjoy your first date

So you finally found the courage to ask your crush out, but here comes the next hard part: Choosing the perfect restaurant. It doesn't matter if you choose a fine-dine restaurant or go for a local eatery around your house. What matters is the thought you put into planning the date. Here are five tips for picking the best restaurant for a perfect date.

Talk to your partner about the type of food they like. It could be a cuisine or a particular type of food preference. This gives you a broad framework to work with. Suppose they say Italian, then you can start jotting down all the Italian restaurants in the area. This way you won't end up at a place your partner doesn't like.

#2 Ambiance can make or break the night

Apart from the menu, the ambiance of the restaurant also matters when it comes to your first date. Choose a restaurant with a seating arrangement that works in favor of two people. The lighting of the place has to be warm and nice, setting a romantic environment. Soft music playing in the background will add to the charm. Avoid places that are overly dark.

#3 Don't forget to make a reservation

Even if it is not a super busy restaurant, we would suggest you make a reservation to get the perfect table on arrival. Making a reservation before walking into a restaurant helps you start your date right, as it portrays confidence. Besides, you don't want to be caught in an awkward situation in case there is no seating available.

#4 Consider the location

Location of the restaurant matters. No one wants to travel for hours for something that is actually supposed to relax you. The restaurant's location should suit both of you in terms of distance. Choosing a centrally located place is better than a restaurant located in another corner of the city. If a place you absolutely love doesn't suit your date, drop it.

#5 Research about the place

It is extremely important to do your research well before finalizing a restaurant. Take your time and scroll through the user-based review sites. This would help you to get a general idea of how the public feels about the restaurant. Don't base your decision on just one or two reviews. Read the positive as well as the negative reviews. Remember, each person is different.