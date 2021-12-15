Lifestyle 5 diet tips to manage PCOS

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 07:53 pm

Health experts say that a healthy diet can help you manage PCOS

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal imbalance condition among women. Some of the symptoms of PCOS include irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and hair fall. The condition can affect your mental health as well if left untreated. Therefore, it is extremely important to follow a healthy diet along with proper medical treatment to manage PCOS. Read on to know more about it.

Context Why does this story matter?

There is no proper treatment for PCOS but according to research, proper lifestyle and dietary changes can help you deal with it. Studies show that certain eating habits actually help to relieve the symptoms of PCOS which can eventually reduce the risk of health problems associated with the condition. According to the National Institutes of Health, 20% of women in the US have PCOS.

#1 Add fiber to your diet

It is extremely important to maintain your weight if you suffer from PCOS. Gaining weight can worsen the condition and can lead to heart disease or diabetes. Fiber helps in weight loss and keeps you full for a longer time which makes you consume fewer calories. Beans, broccoli, cabbage, asparagus, pears, strawberries, raspberries, carrots, are some of the most fibrous vegetables and fruits.

#2 Have protein rich foods

Do not skip your proteins when you have PCOS. The condition causes high levels of male hormone (androgen) that lead to multiple outcomes of PCOS. According to a study, women who followed a high-protein diet experienced lower androgen levels as compared to those who didn't consume enough protein. Therefore, try and include protein-rich food like eggs, fish, almonds, and lentils in your diet.

#3 Consume healthy fats

It is absolutely wrong to say that all fats are unhealthy. Avoid food items that contain trans or saturated fats. Instead, try consuming healthy fats like olive oil, oily fish, or avocados. Healthy fats contain essential fatty acids that can improve your insulin levels. They also help in weight loss. Studies show that women who consume omega-3 fatty acids experience improved insulin resistance.

#4 Consume less sugar

Women with PCOS have more sugar cravings than any normal person due to high levels of insulin. Insulin is a growth hormone that functions as an appetite stimulant and leads to weight gain. Too much sugar increases insulin levels which is definitely not good for you. Therefore we would suggest limiting your sugar intake. Instead of sugar, you can try honey or jaggery.

#5 Stay away from processed foods

Processed foods contain a high Glycemic Index (GI) which is directly associated with diabetes and insulin production. Therefore, It's advisable for women with PCOS to avoid food with high G1 as it can increase the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Processed food can also increase your blood sugar levels and hamper your weight loss journey. So, try avoiding processed foods like biscuits and cakes.