Night owl v/s early bird: Know which is better

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 30, 2021, 05:43 pm

There are two types of people: Early bird and night owl

There are two types of people: early bird and night owl. The first ones like to wake up early to finish their tasks throughout the day as they tend to sleep early at night. The second ones like to wake up late as they feel they are more productive in the afternoon hours and evening. Let us now see which type is better.

Early risers

What makes someone an early bird?

Early birds or early risers believe they have more energy in the early hours of the day and find it difficult to stay awake late at night. Such people are suitable for the standard daytime routines that benefit them to function efficiently during the morning shift at workplaces. As per experiment-based studies, early risers have increased levels of positive thinking.

Night owl

What about a night owl?

Staying up late and having more energy during the later hours of the day is what makes someone a night owl. Such people have increased productivity during the night shifts. Studies have revealed that these people do have experience side effects like poor metabolism and mental health risks. However, it is more important to get adequate sleep regardless of what time you are sleeping.

Context

What causes sleep patterns?

Every person has a different circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm keeps changing over time. For example, school children are without a choice early risers while many teenagers are night owls. And again, as people get old, they get back to being early risers. To note, your sleeping pattern is not proportional to your sleeping hours, and sleeping more doesn't make you a night owl.

Sleep pattern

Can we change our sleep pattern?

Can we change our sleep patterns? Yes, we can. Moreover, if you face difficulty in sleeping, a few foods that have melatonin may help you sleep better. Foods like tart cherries, mushrooms, and milk promote good sleep. It is also important to analyze the role of gadgets and technology, especially the usage of mobile phones, that affect sleeping patterns. Lastly, eat and exercise regularly.