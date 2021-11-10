Want to score great oral health? Try these food items

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 10, 2021, 06:21 pm

Many of us keep ignoring our oral health

You might have knowledge about the various weight loss diets, but what perhaps is lacking is the wholesome approach to the entire body. In other words, we do not care much about our oral health, but the right technique of brushing your teeth, regular dental checkups, and adding the right foods can help us in scoring a good oral health.

Fluoridated drinking water is super beneficial for your teeth

Fluoridated drinking water and products that include fluoridated water are super advantageous for your teeth. Fluoride is present in powdery cereals as well as a few other commercially prepared foods like baked potatoes. You can also find the element in grapes, raisins, coffee, and black tea. Water fluoridation is primarily responsible to diminish tooth decay. It helps to prevent cavities, too.

Vegetables

Leafy greens contain fewer calories and promote dental health

Vegetables should be a key component in your diet as they are packed with countless health benefits. They help in the making of saliva, which aids in cleansing your mouth and nourishing the health of your enamel. Spinach, kale, and chard are rich in vitamins, minerals and promote dental health. They are also light, contain fewer calories, and are a storehouse of essential nutrients.

Sugar-free gums

Sugar-free chewing gum is another excellent saliva producer

You can buy some sugar-free chewing gums as they are great saliva producers and help in discarding food particles from your mouth. Sometimes, fizzy drinks cause dental erosion. However, these gums can lessen such kind of acid attacks by producing more saliva. They also help prevent bad breath. You can chew these gums after your meals.

Sweet options

Apple, carrots, celery benefit in healthy saliva production

Have a sweet tooth? Instead of opting for unhealthy chocolates and pastries, go for an apple. Carrots and celery are also good for your oral health. You can have them as part of your snacks. Lastly, it is crucial to take care of your oral hygiene. Drink enough water, boost your antioxidant intake, and consider going for dental checkups at least twice a year.