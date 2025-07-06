Will West Indies lose another ODI World Cup spot?

The West Indies cricket team is in serious danger of missing out on automatic qualification for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup . The latest ICC ODI Rankings update has seen them slip to 10th position, outside the top eight spots that guarantee direct entry into the tournament. Bangladesh's recent victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo has contributed to this shift. The Windies also missed the 2023 ODI World Cup owing to the same.

Tournament details 2027 World Cup qualification scenario As per the format, the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup will feature 14 teams, with hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe qualifying automatically. The top eight sides, excluding the hosts, will qualify based on their ICC ODI Rankings as on March 31, 2027. The remaining four spots will be filled through a qualifier tournament involving 10 teams.

Information WI slip to 10th spot As per the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings, West Indies have slipped to 10th, getting replaced by Bangladesh. They have a rating of 77 compared to Bangladesh's 78. The rankings are led by India (124).