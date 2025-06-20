Labuschagne dropped for 1st WI Test, injured Smith ruled out
What's the story
The Australian cricket team has made two major changes to its squad for the first Test against West Indies.
Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from the team while Steve Smith has been ruled out due to an injury.
Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis have been confirmed as their replacements in the XI.
The decision was announced five days before the opening Test in Barbados on June 25.
Player analysis
Labuschagne dropped after poor showing in WTC final
Labuschagne, who was moved up to open in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, had scores of 17 and 22. This continued a two-year lean run in Test cricket for him.
George Bailey, chair of selectors, said that while Labuschagne can be an important member of the team at his best, he understands his output hasn't been at the expected level.
Future plans
We will continue working with Labuschagne, says Bailey
Bailey added that they will continue working with Labuschagne on the areas of his game that need improvement.
He said, "We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively."
This shows Australia's commitment to helping Labuschagne get back into form and contribute effectively to the team's performance in future matches.
Stats
Terrible numbers in WTC 2023-25 cycle
As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne averaged just 27.82 in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, having scored 974 runs from 20 matches.
This includes a solitary hundred and eight fifties across 36 innings.
No other Australian with 500-plus runs in this cycle, while operating in the top seven, has a sub-34 average.
Notably, Labuschagne averaged 72.82 and 52.53 in the 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles, respectively.
He clocked 1,500-plus runs in both these editions.
Injury update
Smith's injury details and expected return timeline
Meanwhile, Smith suffered a compound dislocation to the little finger on his right hand while fielding in the WTC final. He avoided surgery but has to wear a splint for eight weeks.
Bailey said, "Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we'll give him another week's rest and assess his functionality after that."
There is hope he will be fit for later matches in this series against West Indies.
Squad changes
Excited to give Josh and Sam the opportunity: Bailey
Konstas, who made his debut against India last year, will be playing his third Test.
Meanwhile, Inglis scored a century on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year.
Bailey said they are excited to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus.
He added that in his only opportunity in Test cricket to date, Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition.
Information
Australia's squad for 1st Test
Australia's squad for 1st Test: Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Beau Webster.