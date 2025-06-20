Pathum Nissanka: Decoding his crunch stats in First-Class cricket
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a score of 187 runs from 256 balls on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Galle.
Nissank slammed his career-best Test score as the Lankans Bangladesh on Day 3.
Nissanka added a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal as well as brief partnerships with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.
Here we decode his First-Class stats.
Nissanka surpasses 1,000 Test runs
Playing his 17th Test, Nissanka raced past 1,000 runs. He now owns 1,123 runs at an average of 41.59. In addition to 3 tons, he has smashed 7 fifties. Notably, he smashed his career-best Test score.
Nissanka's brilliant stats in FC cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He got to the mark with his 107th run in the contest. He averages over 55 in FC cricket.
He has raced to 5,080 runs from 57 matches in what was his 100th inning.
In addition to 18 hundreds, he has smashed 21 fifties. His best score in the format reads 217.