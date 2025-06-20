What's the story

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a score of 187 runs from 256 balls on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Galle.

Nissank slammed his career-best Test score as the Lankans Bangladesh on Day 3.

Nissanka added a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal as well as brief partnerships with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.

Here we decode his First-Class stats.