'He assured him': Abhimanyu Easwaran's father reveals Gautam Gambhir's promise 

Abhimanyu Easwaran 's father, Ranganathan Easwaran, has revealed that Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has promised his son a chance in the playing XI. This comes after Abhimanyu was once again left out of the XI during the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan were given opportunities to bat at number three but managed paltry returns. Here are further details.

Assurance Gambhir spoke to Ranganathan about Abhimanyu's chances Ranganathan revealed the details of his son's conversation with the team management, saying that Gambhir has promised him a long rope. "Gautam Gambhir, when he spoke to my son, assured him see you're doing the right kind of things you'll get your turn," Ranganathan said in an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel. He added that "I'm not the one who will push you out after one or two matches. I'll give you a long rope."

Selection critique 'Abhi should have played 1 down' Ranganathan also expressed his disappointment over Abhimanyu not getting a chance over Sai Sudharsan. He said, "He should have played one down... But the question is which place, means it's one down. Where does he fit in? You tell me 0, 31, 0, 61." Ranganathan argued that Abhimanyu could've been tried as he has played about 30% of matches on Eden Garden which is a green track.

Fairness debate Ranganathan questions management over Nair's treatment Ranganathan also questioned the management's fairness in Abhimanyu's treatment, saying Karun Nair was given a chance at number three despite never playing there before. "Karun Nair never played 1 down. He's always played 2 down or 3 down for Karnataka," he said. "But my son is a top order batsman. He can't even move to 3 or 4."

Career trajectory Abhimanyu yet to make his debut for India Abhimanyu got his first India call-up for Tests in December 2022 for the Bangladesh tour. However, he is yet to make his debut despite being with the team for over two and a half years. In the same time period, 15 players have made their India debuts. He has also been a captain of India A in red-ball cricket.