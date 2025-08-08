Australia vs South Africa, T20I series: Presenting the statistical preview

The Australian cricket team is gearing up for a high-voltage T20I home series against South Africa . The three-match series will be played in Darwin and Cairns. It is part of the ongoing rivalry between the two cricketing nations and will be followed by a three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, the opening T20I will take place at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 10. Ahead of the series, let's look at the statistical preview.

Series significance Rare series in this territory The upcoming series will be Australia's first match in the Northern Territory in 17 years. It will also serve as a platform for both teams to prepare for next year's ICC T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February. Australia have 11 T20Is lined up before the big event, while South Africa have 19.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, South Africa have eight wins and 17 defeats against Australia in the T20I format. The two sides last played a T20I series in 2023 in South Africa, where the Aussies recorded a 3-0 sweep. Meanwhile, SA last played an away T20I against Australia in 2018. Overall, the Aussies own five wins and just two defeats against SA in home T20Is.

Australia lineup Can Australia replicate their heroics The Australian squad features Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. They are coming off a historic 5-0 win in the Caribbean and are looking to build on their recent successes. Notably, the new additions to the squad include Travis Head and all-format quick Josh Hazlewood.

AUS Here are Australia's in-form performers Cameron Green finished the aforementioned WI series as the highest run-getter, having smoked 205 runs at 68.33. This included three fifties. The third game of the series saw Tim David smash the fastest T20I century by an Australian, reaching the landmark in just 37 balls. Josh Inglis's 172 runs in that series came at a strike rate of 209.76. With eight wickets apiece, Ben Dwarshuis and Adam Zampa finished the series as the joint-highest wicket-takers.

Proteas lineup Big names in SA squad The South African squad includes Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, and Rassie van der Dussen. The team, which is led by skipper Aiden Markram, also features star pacers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Notably, SA last T20I assignment was a T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe last month, where they lost the final to New Zealand.

SA Who are SA's in-form performers? Dewald Brevis finished the aforementioned tri-series with 133 runs at a stunning strike rate of 187.32. Skipper Aiden Markram has an average and strike rate of 35.68 and 140.17, respectively, in T20 cricket this year. Rabada has claimed 13 wickets in his last nine T20Is at an economy of 6.29. Ngidi averages 14.66 with the ball in T20Is in Australia, having claimed nine wickets.