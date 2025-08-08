Sanju Samson is RR's leading run-getter in IPL: Dissecting numbers 

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has expressed his desire to part ways with the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 auction. ESPNcricinfo reported that Samson informed RR management about his decision soon after IPL 2025 concluded. The franchise held its season review meetings in June but has not yet responded definitively to Samson's request. On this note, let's look at Samson's stellar IPL numbers for RR over the years.

Career highlights Samson's journey with RR Samson, 30, first played for Rajasthan Royals from IPL 2013 to 2015 before rejoining them in 2018 after a two-year stint with Delhi Daredevils. Notably, Samson made his IPL debut with RR as an 18-year-old. He is still one of the youngest debutants for the franchise. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter was named their captain in 2021. In 2022, he led RR to their first IPL final since winning the inaugural edition in 2008. They lost the summit clash to Gujarat Titans.

Stats Most runs for RR in IPL Earlier this year, Samson became the first batter to complete 4,000 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Having played 149 IPL games for the franchise, Samson has smoked 4,027 runs at an average of 31.70, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 23 fifties, a couple of tons, and a strike rate of 141.24. Jos Buttler (3,055) is the only other batter with over 3,000 IPL runs for the Royals.

DYK Hundred on captaincy debut As per Cricbuzz, Samson is the only batter to score a hundred on captaincy debut for a franchise in the IPL. The RR star hammered a brilliant 119 off 63 balls in a high-scoring thriller against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. The match at the Wankhede Stadium saw PBKS score 221/6 in 20 overs. In response, Samson single-handedly led the Royals, but they fell four runs short.

Information Samson shares this record with AB de Villiers Each of Samson's three IPL tons - including two for RR - has come while batting at three or lower. The legendary AB de Villiers is the only batter with three IPL tons in these positions.

IPL 2024 Best season in terms of runs Samson led RR from the front in IPL 2024 and enjoyed his most prolific season in terms of runs. Having touched the 500-run mark for the first time in a season, Samson finished with 531 runs across 15 games. His average and strike rate were 48.27 and 153.47, respectively. The tally included five half-centuries and 24 sixes. Samson's previous best season in terms of runs was in 2021 (481 runs).

Captaincy stats His returns as captain Samson took RR twice to the playoffs - in 2022 and 2024 - since taking over as captain in 2021. Having led the team across 67 games, Samson has returned with 33 wins and as many defeats (NR: 1). This includes Super Over results as well. The talismanic Shane Warne (30) was the only other skipper to power the Royals to 25-plus wins as captain.

Current status IPL 2025 recap for RR and Samson Samson was one of six players retained by RR ahead of last year's mega auction at a price of ₹18 crore. He played only nine out of RR's 14 matches in IPL 2025 due to a side strain, managing 285 runs at a strike rate of 140.39, including one half-century. The franchise finished ninth with just four wins. Things reportedly went sour between Samson and RR following the season.