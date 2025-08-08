Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025: Decoding the Test series in stats

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a five-match Test series between India and England , ended in a stalemate with both teams winning two matches each. The series was full of thrilling cricketing moments and record-breaking performances. Such was the competition that each of the five games went into the fifth day. On this note, let's decode the major statistics from the series.

Top scorers Gill was the highest run-scorer Indian skipper Shubman Gill emerged as the highest run-scorer of the tournament, amassing a total of 754 runs at an impressive average of 75.40. He was followed by Joe Root, who scored 537 runs at an average of 67.12. KL Rahul also had a good outing with 532 runs at 53.20. Ravindra Jadeja was the only other batter with 500-plus runs, scoring 516 runs at an average of 86.

Tons Who scored the most tons? Gill hit four centuries in the series, including a career-best 269 at Edgbaston. Root (3) was the only other batter with more than two tons in the series. Rahul, Harry Brook, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the other batters with multiple tons - 2 apiece. Notably, Brook's tally also includes a score of 99. Meanwhile, Gill's 269 was the only double-hundred in the series. Jamie Smith's 184 at Edgbaston is the next best individual score.

DYK Players with most 50-plus scores Jadeja's tally of six 50-plus scores was the most for any batter in the series. Pant follows him with five such scores. With four 50-plus scores, Brook, Ben Duckett, Root, Jaiswal, Rahul, and Gill share the third position. Meanwhile, Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan are the only batters with multiple ducks in the series - 2 each.

Wickets Who took the most wickets? Mohammed Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series, taking a total of 23 wickets with an average of 32.43. The second spot was taken by Josh Tongue, who picked up 19 wickets from three Tests at an average of 29.05. Ben Stokes led England's pace attack with 17 wickets from four Tests at an average of 25.23, missing only one Test due to a shoulder injury. No other bowler managed 15-plus scalps in the series.

Best figures Two bowlers claimed six-fers Siraj's 6/70 at Edgbaston are the best figures by any bowler in the series. The only bowler with an innings six-fer in the series was Akash Deep, who claimed 6/99 in the same Edgbaston game. Meanwhile, Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah happen to be the only bowlers with multiple five-wicket hauls in the series - 2 each. Akash was the only one with a match haul of 10 wickets (10/187 at Edgbaston) in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Partnerships Four stands of 200 or more Brook and Smith put on a massive 303 runs for the sixth wicket in England's first innings at Edgbaston - the highest partnership of the series. Gill-Pant (209 for 4th wicket in Leeds), Washington Sundar-Jadeja (203* for 5th wicket in Manchester), and Gill-Jadeja (203 for 6th wicket at Edgbaston) were the other pairs with a double-century stand in the series.

Totals Highest team totals The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy witnessed 14 team totals of over 300 runs, the joint-most in a bilateral Test series. Meanwhile, England's 669/10 in the fourth Test in Manchester was the highest total in the series. India's 587/10 at Edgbaston was the only other 500-plus total. There were five other scores of 400-plus.