Listing bilateral Test series with most 300-plus team totals

The recently concluded fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval has equaled a historic record in Test cricket. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy witnessed 14 team totals of over 300 runs, equaling a record set during the historic 1928-29 Ashes series. Meanwhile, the dramatic series ended in a 2-2 draw. On this note, let's look at the bilateral Test series with the most 300-plus totals.

IND vs ENG 14 - India in England, 2025 As mentioned, the five-match England-India series tops this list as it witnessed 14 scores of 300 or more. Eight of these totals belonged to Team India, the joint-most by any team in a Test series. India also breached the 350-mark on eight occasions, two more than any other team in a Test series. Meanwhile, England's 669/10 in the fourth Test in Manchester was the highest total in the series, which ended in a two-two draw.

ENG vs AUS 14 - The Ashes, 1928/29 The record for the most innings with 300-plus runs in a series was previously set during the 1928/29 Ashes series, which England won 4-1 in Australia. It was a high-scoring series as 10 of the 14 300-plus totals breached the 350-run mark. England's 636/10 in Sydney was the highest innings total in the riveting series. Notably, the visitors won the first four games before Australia clinched the final match.