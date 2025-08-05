Listing bilateral Test series with most 300-plus team totals
The recently concluded fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval has equaled a historic record in Test cricket. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy witnessed 14 team totals of over 300 runs, equaling a record set during the historic 1928-29 Ashes series. Meanwhile, the dramatic series ended in a 2-2 draw. On this note, let's look at the bilateral Test series with the most 300-plus totals.
IND vs ENG
14 - India in England, 2025
As mentioned, the five-match England-India series tops this list as it witnessed 14 scores of 300 or more. Eight of these totals belonged to Team India, the joint-most by any team in a Test series. India also breached the 350-mark on eight occasions, two more than any other team in a Test series. Meanwhile, England's 669/10 in the fourth Test in Manchester was the highest total in the series, which ended in a two-two draw.
ENG vs AUS
14 - The Ashes, 1928/29
The record for the most innings with 300-plus runs in a series was previously set during the 1928/29 Ashes series, which England won 4-1 in Australia. It was a high-scoring series as 10 of the 14 300-plus totals breached the 350-run mark. England's 636/10 in Sydney was the highest innings total in the riveting series. Notably, the visitors won the first four games before Australia clinched the final match.
Elite list
Two series with 13 300-plus totals each
The Ashes in 1993 and the West Indies-Australia series in 1975/76 are the only other bilateral series to witness at least 13 300-plus totals. Coming to the Ashes series, which was played in England, Australia won the 6-match affair 4-1. The series marked 13 scores of 300 or more, with Australia's 653/4d in Leeds being the best total. The WI-AUS series Down Under was also won 5-1 by Australia. WI's 585/10 in Perth was the highest total in that series.