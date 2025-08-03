Lower-order batters with this feat in an away Test series

Ravindra Jadeja , India's star all-rounder, scripted a ton of records during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against hosts England. Jadeja scored a brilliant 53 in the third innings of the fifth and final Test match at The Oval . This was his sixth 50-plus score of the series. On this note, let's look at batters with the most 50-plus scores while batting at six or lower in an away Test series.

#1 6 - Ravindra Jadeja in England, 2025 Jadeja's 53 at The Oval powered him atop this elite list. The southpaw finished the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with five tons and a fifty. He now owns the most 50-plus scores in a Test series in England while batting at No.6 or lower (6). The southpaw finished the series with 516 runs from 10 innings at a stunning average of 86. These are the third-most runs for a lower-order batter (6 or lower) in an away Test series.

#2 6 - Wasim Raja vs WI, 1976/77 Pakistan's Wasim Raja was on a roll in the 1966/67 series in the Caribbean. Across 10 innings at No. 6, 7, and 8 against West Indies, he racked up 517 runs at an average of 57.44. Raja hammered a ton and five half-centuries. His tally of six 50-plus scores is the joint-most for a lower-order batter in a Test series in the Caribbean. Although West Indies won the five-match series 2-1, Raja's contributions were hailed throughout the tour.