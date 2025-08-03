Russia's Krasheninnikov volcano erupts for 1st time in 600 years

The Krasheninnikov Volcano in Russia's Kamchatka region has erupted for the first time in 600 years. The eruption sent an ash plume rising 29,000 feet into the sky and spewed molten lava overnight. This historic event comes after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Far East coastline of Russia on Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings across Japan , Hawaii, and America's west coast.

Tsunami impact Tsunami waves recorded in Kamchatka, Japan, and US west coast The earthquake, which struck the Kamchatka Peninsula, caused tsunami waves of 10-13 feet in Kamchatka. Japan's Hokkaido island recorded 2-foot waves while San Francisco experienced surges of 2-5 feet. The Pacific coast of the United States and Canada's British Columbia province were also put on alert. However, no major damage was reported from these regions due to the tsunami.

Historical context Last lava flow from Krasheninnikov volcano was in 1463 Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, confirmed to Russia's RIA state news agency that this is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years. The last known lava flow from this volcano was around 1463. This volcanic activity follows a recent earthquake that struck the Kuril Islands, which the United States Geological Survey and the Pacific Tsunami Warning System recorded as having a magnitude of 7.0.

Volcanic activity Eruption of Klyuchevskoi volcano The recent seismic activity has also triggered the eruption of Klyuchevskoi, the most active volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula. This volcano is one of the tallest in the world and has seen multiple eruptions in recent years. The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 7 for the earthquake that struck the Kuril Islands on Sunday, while Russia's emergency services ministry reported possible tsunami waves in three districts of Kamchatka following Sunday's quake.