Presenting Indian batters with this record in a Test series 

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ended his batting journey in the 2025 Test series against England on a high. The veteran Indian all-rounder smashed a valiant 77-ball 53 in India's second innings of the 5th and final Test at The Oval. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja now owns the most runs for India at No. 6 or lower in a Test series.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja: 516 runs vs England, 2025 As mentioned, Jadeja is the latest entrant and now tops this list. The Indian all-rounder finished the series with a tally of 516 runs from five Tests (10 innings). His average reads a stunning 86 (1 ton and 5 half-centuries). Jadeja was stupendous in India's second innings in this series. His scores in this regard reads 25* 69* 61* 107* and 53.

Information Jadeja only behind these players Overall, Jadeja has the fifth-most runs at No. 6 or lower in a Test series. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is only behind the likes of Sir Garfield Sobers, Denis Lindsay, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and Wasim Raja.

#2 VVS Laxman: 474 runs vs West Indies, 2002 At The Oval, Jadeja went past VVS Laxman, who slammed 474 runs in the 2002 West Indies series. In eight innings, he recorded an average of 79.00, with a ton and 4 half-centuries. Although Laxman bolstered India's middle order against a tough Caribbean pace attack, the hosts won the series. Laxman's scores read 69, 69*, 74, 1, 43, 130, 65*, and 23.