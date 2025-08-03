Ravindra Jadeja: Decoding his stunning batting numbers vs England (Tests) 

Ravindra Jadeja shattered records left, right, and center in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. On Saturday, he broke West Indies legend Garry Sobers's long-standing record of most 50-plus scores in a Test series in England while batting at No.6 or lower. Jadeja's 53 in the third innings of the fifth and final Test match at The Oval was his sixth score of 50-plus in the series. On this note, let's look at Jadeja's stellar batting stats versus England in Tests.

Record-breaking performance First Indian with this record Jadeja's latest half-century not only broke Sobers's record of five 50-plus scores in a single Test series in England (1966) but also made him the first Indian lower-order batter to achieve this feat. Jadeja finished the series with a tally of 516 runs from 10 innings at a stunning average of 86 (50s: 5, 100: 1). The southpaw became the first Indian batter to score over 500 runs while batting at six or lower in a bilateral Test series.

Consistent performance More records for Jadeja As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja has recorded the most 50-plus scores at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series. Most 50-plus scores at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series: 6 - Gerry Alexander (WI) vs AUS, 1960/61. 6 - Wasim Raja (PAK) vs WI, 1976/77. 6 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs ENG, 2025*. Meanwhile, Jadeja's scores in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy read: 11, 25*, 89, 69*, 72, 61*,20, 107* , 9 & 53.

Feats Presenting his other feats in the series Jadeja became the first Indian batter to hammer six 50-plus scores in a bilateral Test series on England soil. He also now boasts the third-most runs at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series. Most runs at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series: 722 - Sir Garfield Sobers (WI) vs ENG, 1966. 517 - Wasim Raja (PAK) vs WI, 1976/77. 516 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs ENG, 2025*.

Elite list Jadeja tops this list as well 1,131 of Jadeja's 1,158 Test runs in England have come while batting at six or lower. This includes an average of 43.50 across 31 innings. No other visiting batter has more runs at these positions in England as Sobers trails Jadeja with 1,097 runs. The Oval Test saw Jadeja become the first visiting batter to record 10 50-plus scores while operating at six or lower in England (100s: 2, 50s: 8). No other visiting batter has more such scores.

DYK Most productive series in terms of runs Notably, Jadeja breached the 300-run mark for the first time in a Test series. Interestingly, his second-best batting returns in a Test series also came in England (287 at 31.88 in 2021-22). Four of his six 50-plus scores in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy came in back-to-back innings. The game at Lord's saw Jadeja breach the 50-run mark for the first time in the fourth innings.

DYK His overall numbers vs England Coming to his overall stats versus England, Jadeja has raced to 1,547 runs across 25 Tests at an average of 41.81. The tally includes 14 50-plus scores, including three hundreds as well. The southpaw doesn't own even 800 Test runs against any other team. 1,392 of Jadeja's Test runs against England have come at six or lower. Only Australia's Rod Marsh (1,592), Sobers (1,584), and Australia's Steve Waugh have more runs in this regard (1,537)