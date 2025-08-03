Oval Test: Sundar, Krishna script this unique partnership record

Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna have etched their names in India's Test history with an unprecedented last-wicket partnership during the ongoing match against England. The duo added 39 runs for the last wicket on Day 3 of the fifth Test, with all runs being scored by Sundar. This is now India's highest-ever Test partnership, where one player didn't contribute a single run.

Match highlights Sundar's explosive innings bolsters India's 1st-innings total Sundar's explosive 53 off 46 balls included four sixes and as many fours, while Krishna stayed unbeaten at the other end. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century (118 off 164 balls) with 14 fours and two sixes. Nightwatchman Akash Deep also contributed with his maiden half-century (66 off 94 balls). Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with another vital fifty (53 off 77 balls).

Career Here are Sundar's overall Test numbers Sundar, who played in four of the five Tests in this series, finished with 284 runs from 8 innings at 47.33. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score of the series as he scored a hundred in the preceding game in Manchester. Playing his 13th Test, Sundar has raced to 752 runs at 44.23. He has clobbered one ton and five fifties from 24 innings.